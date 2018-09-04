California GOP attorney general nominee faces ethics panel

FILE - In this March 21, 2018, file photo, Republican Attorney General candidate Steven Bailey, speaks at a candidate debate in Sacramento, Calif. The Commission on Judicial Performance begins considering Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, whether former judge Bailey used his office to further his statewide campaign, improperly accepted gifts and steered business to a firm where his son worked. Bailey denies wrongdoing and blames political gamesmanship. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo