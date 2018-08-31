AP Explains: The looming, final battle for Syria’s rebels

FILE - In this file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA on Sept. 26, 2016, anti-Syrian government fighters, left, some of them carrying their weapons, head to a bus as they leave the last besieged rebel-held neighborhood of Al-Waer in Homs province, Syria. In the northern Idlib province, a corner of nearly 3 million people, the government and its opponents are preparing for a final, bloody showdown. In the last year alone, the government has forced its opponents out of Damascus, Homs, Daraa, and Quneitra, four provinces and cities that were longtime opposition strongholds. (SANA via AP, File) AP