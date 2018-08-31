Independent but connected: Political campaigns work together

Campaign staffers for about five independent governor and U.S. Senate candidates around the country have unofficially joined forces.
Each Monday, members of the unofficial group participate in a conference call. They swap ideas for everything from what works on social media to how to find good interns.
They've produced a professional video featuring some of their candidates espousing the benefits of independent candidates. There's also a documentary in the works.
Brady Quinn is campaign manager for Craig O'Dear, an independent U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri. Quinn sees this group as part of a "legitimate movement" that's he's never seen before and says is much different from third party candidates.
The campaign staffers say voters are looking something beyond the current two-party system, given the rancor in national politics.
