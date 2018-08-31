In this July 18, 2018 photo, Oz Griebel, an independent candidate for governor in Connecticut, and his campaign finance director Kate Careb, right, greet voter Barbara “Bobbie” Seebeck of Groton while campaigning in New London, Conn. Seebeck said she has typically voted Republican, but likes the idea of supporting an independent this year. Independent candidate campaigns are working together, across state lines, to get their candidates elected in an era of hyper-partisanship.
In this July 18, 2018 photo, Oz Griebel, an independent candidate for governor in Connecticut, and his campaign finance director Kate Careb, right, greet voter Barbara “Bobbie” Seebeck of Groton while campaigning in New London, Conn. Seebeck said she has typically voted Republican, but likes the idea of supporting an independent this year. Independent candidate campaigns are working together, across state lines, to get their candidates elected in an era of hyper-partisanship. Susan Haigh AP Photo
Independent but connected: Political campaigns work together

By SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

August 31, 2018 12:10 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Campaign staffers for about five independent governor and U.S. Senate candidates around the country have unofficially joined forces.

Each Monday, members of the unofficial group participate in a conference call. They swap ideas for everything from what works on social media to how to find good interns.

They've produced a professional video featuring some of their candidates espousing the benefits of independent candidates. There's also a documentary in the works.

Brady Quinn is campaign manager for Craig O'Dear, an independent U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri. Quinn sees this group as part of a "legitimate movement" that's he's never seen before and says is much different from third party candidates.

The campaign staffers say voters are looking something beyond the current two-party system, given the rancor in national politics.

