London mayor who OK’d Trump baby blimp to get own balloon

In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 photo provided by Yanny Bruere, a blimp of London Mayor Sadiq Khan is photographed in a workshop, in Oxfordshire, England. Critics of London Mayor Sadiq Khan have been given permission to fly a giant balloon depicting him dressed in a bikini over London. Last month Khan angered some opponents when he allowed a similar giant blimp depicting Donald Trump as an angry baby to fly over London during the president’s visit. via AP Yanny Bruere