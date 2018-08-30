Jailed woman who leaked US secrets thanks Trump for tweet

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, Reality Winner arrives at a courthouse in Augusta, Ga., after she pleaded guilty in June to copying a classified U.S. report and mailing it to an unidentified news organization. Winner is thanking President Donald Trump for tweeting about her case. In a Thursday, Aug. 30, telephone interview from a Georgia jail, Winner told “CBS This Morning” that Trump’s tweet was a “breath of fresh air” and that it made her laugh. Trump had tweeted Aug. 24 that Winner’s crime is “small potatoes” compared with “what Hillary Clinton did.” The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File Michael Holahan