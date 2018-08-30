Wildlife groups press judge to nix grizzly hunts in Rockies

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013, file photo, a grizzly bear cub searches for fallen fruit beneath an apple tree a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. A judge will decide whether the Lower 48 states’ first grizzly bear hunting season in more than four decades will open as scheduled the weekend of Aug. 31, 2018. The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, file Alan Rogers