John McCain’s mother, now 106, a maverick in her own way

In this Oct. 16, 2008, file photo Roberta McCain, mother Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., stands on stage during a rally in Downingtown, Pa. John McCain's rebellious streak didn't come out of nowhere. His now 106-year-old mother, Roberta, had a habit of speeding behind the wheel and racking up tickets. Told on a trip to Europe that she was too old to rent a car, she bought one instead.