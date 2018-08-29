Lula conviction in Brazil spotlight: Was it sham or solid?

FILE - In this April 7, 2018 file photo, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva looks on before speaking to supporters outside the Metal Workers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. With the electoral court expected to soon rule on whether da Silva can run for office in October’s election, the 238-page conviction, leveled in July 2017 by Brazil’s most famous judge, is getting renewed scrutiny, both in Brazil and abroad. Andre Penner, File AP Photo