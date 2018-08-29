China denies Trump’s claim it hacked Clinton’s emails

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing. China has denied an accusation by U.S. President Donald Trump that it hacked the emails of Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 election. Hua said at a regular briefing Wednesday that “We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyber attacks and espionage.” Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo