Lula’s vice president pick also accused in Brazil

Workers’ Party candidate for vice-president Fernando Haddad, 2nd right, walks with a supporter who wears a T-shirt with a photo of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a campaign rally in Sao Goncalo municipality, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Former Sao Paulo Mayor Haddad will replace jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva if the electoral justice bars him from running for president. Brazil will hold general elections on Oct. 7. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo