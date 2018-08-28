Protests planned as N Ireland matches no-government record

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, a road sweeper van passes Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Protesters in Northern Ireland are demanding feuding political parties get back to governing, as the region matches a record for the world’s longest peacetime period without a government. Tuesday Aug. 28, 2018 marks 589 days since the Catholic-Protestant power-sharing administration collapsed in January 2017 over a botched green-energy project. Peter Morrison, File AP Photo