Court upholds ex-Alabama House speaker’s ethics convictions

FILE - In this Thursday, June 9, 2016, file photo, Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard enters the courtroom during his trial, in Opelika, Ala. An appellate court on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, upheld the ethics conviction of former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard, whose rising political career came to a crashing halt in 2016 when he was found guilty of using his office to benefit his businesses. Opelika-Auburn News via AP, Pool, File Todd J. Van Emst