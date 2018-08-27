Church leaders in Congo say election observers are critical

In this photo provided by the United Nations, Ignace Gata Mavita Wa Lufuta, Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the UN, addresses the Security Council on the situation in Congo, Monday Aug. 27, 2018, at UN headquarters. Catholic leaders who mediated a compromise on elections in Congo are warning the Security Council that the credibility of the long-delayed vote scheduled for December depends “to a great extent” on the presence of national and international observers. Manuel Elias via AP The United Nations