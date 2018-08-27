Melania Trump helps plant baby Eisenhower oak at White House

From left, President James Monroe’s fifth generation grandson Richard Emory Gatchell, Jr., first lady Melania Trump, and President Dwight Eisenhower’s granddaughter Mary Jean Eisenhower, participate in a presidential tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, in Washington. The sapling was grown from the Eisenhower Oak and replaces a tree which blew down during a windstorm earlier this year. Additionally, this year marks the 200th anniversary of President Monroe’s family moving back into the White House after the British set fire to it during the War of 1812. Andrew Harnik AP Photo