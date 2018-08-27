Vegas shooting report: Radios, responders were overwhelmed

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, agents from the FBI continue to process evidence at the scene of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Authorities say communications were snarled during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and that first responders in Las Vegas were overwhelmed by 911 calls and the number of victims. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and local fire and police departments released a report Monday, Aug. 27, 2018. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo