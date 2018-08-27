Pakistan condemns planned anti-Islam cartoon contest

In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 photo, Pakistani protesters shout slogans to condemn a cartoon contest planned by Geert Wilders, a Dutch parliamentarian, as police stop them from proceeding to a diplomatic enclave in Islamabad, Pakistan. On Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, Pakistan’s senate passed a resolution condemning an anti-Islam cartoon contest planned by the far-right Dutch lawmaker, in one of the first actions taken by the assembly since last month’s elections. B.K. Bangash AP Photo