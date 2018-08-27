Ireland seeks Church reparations for mass baby burials

People hold up names of children as they gather to protest at the site of the former Tuam home for unmarried mothers in County Galway, during the visit to Ireland by Pope Francis, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Survivors of one of Ireland’s wretched mother and baby homes were to hold their own demonstration Sunday. The location is Tuam, site of a mass grave of hundreds of babies who died at a church-run home. PA via AP Niall Carson