4 Indiana teens killed, 4 hurt when hit pushing stalled SUV

Jackie Watson, mother of Brittany Watson who was killed in a car wreck, comforts Madaline Kerkhof, sister of crash victim Naveh Law, during a prayer vigil at Seymour High School Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 for the four victims in Saturday’s fatal crash in Cortland, Ind. Authorities say four teenagers were killed and four were injured when a vehicle struck them as they pushed a stalled SUV to a birthday party in southern Indiana. The Tribune via AP Jordan Richart