Jackie Watson, mother of Brittany Watson who was killed in a car wreck, comforts Madaline Kerkhof, sister of crash victim Naveh Law, during a prayer vigil at Seymour High School Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 for the four victims in Saturday’s fatal crash in Cortland, Ind. Authorities say four teenagers were killed and four were injured when a vehicle struck them as they pushed a stalled SUV to a birthday party in southern Indiana.
Jackie Watson, mother of Brittany Watson who was killed in a car wreck, comforts Madaline Kerkhof, sister of crash victim Naveh Law, during a prayer vigil at Seymour High School Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 for the four victims in Saturday’s fatal crash in Cortland, Ind. Authorities say four teenagers were killed and four were injured when a vehicle struck them as they pushed a stalled SUV to a birthday party in southern Indiana. The Tribune via AP Jordan Richart
Jackie Watson, mother of Brittany Watson who was killed in a car wreck, comforts Madaline Kerkhof, sister of crash victim Naveh Law, during a prayer vigil at Seymour High School Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018 for the four victims in Saturday’s fatal crash in Cortland, Ind. Authorities say four teenagers were killed and four were injured when a vehicle struck them as they pushed a stalled SUV to a birthday party in southern Indiana. The Tribune via AP Jordan Richart

Nation & World

4 Indiana teens killed, 4 hurt when hit pushing stalled SUV

The Associated Press

August 27, 2018 02:44 PM

CORTLAND, Ind.

Hundreds of people filled a southern Indiana high school parking lot for a vigil honoring four teenagers who were killed Saturday when they were struck while pushing a stalled SUV after attending a birthday party.

The teens were pushing the vehicle after it broke down on Indiana 258 in the rural community of Cortland, about 50 miles (80. 5 kilometers) south of Indianapolis, when an SUV driven by a 24-year-old woman struck them from behind, police said.

Four other teenagers were injured and three of them were flown to hospitals in Indianapolis and Louisville, Kentucky, while the fourth was treated at a local hospital.

Authorities identified those killed as: 14-year-olds Neveah Law and Jenna Helton; 15-year-old Brittany Watson; and 16-year-old Martin Martinez.

The four teens who died were students at Seymour High School and Brownstown Central High School. At a hastily-arranged community prayer vigil Sunday at Seymour High School, people embraced and shed tears while others lit candles, released balloons and left messages on cards.

A local pastor spoke to the teens' relatives and others attending the vigil.

Law's mother, Torre Collins of Seymour, urged people to hug their children tight and hold them close because they might be gone in an instant.

"Mine walked out the door (Saturday) and will never be coming home to me," she told The Seymour Tribune .

Martinez's mother, Terri, said she learned of her son's death while on vacation in Florida, and she hasn't had time to process anything that has happened.

"It's way too soon for him," she said. "He was too sweet and would do anything for anyone."

  Comments  