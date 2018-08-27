Spain: Suspect in Dutch boy’s slaying agrees to extradition

In this image released by the Spanish National Police on Monday Aug. 27, 2018, alleged suspect Jos Brech is detained by Spanish police officers in the countryside of the province of Barcelona, north-eastern Spain. Dutch police say a suspect in the slaying 20 years ago of an 11-year-old boy has been detained in Spain following an appeal to the public for help tracking him down. Police say in a written statement that the suspect, 55-year-old Jos Brech, was detained Sunday afternoon and is being held pending his transfer to the Netherlands. (Spanish National Police via AP) AP