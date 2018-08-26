GOP congressman ready to welcome Trump to Kentucky

FILE- In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., addresses the audience during the Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner in Lexington, Ky. The White House announced recently that Trump plans to visit Kentucky ahead of the November midterm election. The state is home to a closely watched congressional race in the 6th District between Barr and Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired fighter pilot. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo