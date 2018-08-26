The Latest: Germany working on 2-way migrant deal with Italy

A migrant, center, receives aid just after disembarking from the Italian Coast Guard ship “Diciotti” in the port of Catania, Italy, early Sunday morning, Aug. 26, 2018. Italy’s populist government had not let them leave the ship for ten days after they were rescued in the Mediterranean on Aug. 16, demanding that other European Union countries would take them. Only Ireland did, pledging to take 20, while non-EU Albania will take 20, and Italian Catholic bishops said they would care for about 100. ANSA via AP Orietta Scardino