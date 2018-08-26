The Latest: Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa takes oath of office

A soldier looks at a portrait of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the venue of his inauguration in Harare, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. This is the second swearing-in of Mnangagwa in just nine months as a country once jubilant over the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe is now more subdued after the reemergence of harassment of the opposition. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo