MeToo shifts California Capitol culture, but with hitches

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, state Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. A lobbyist for the California Nurses Association has filed a complaint with the California Senate alleging Anderson threatened her with violence at a Sacramento restaurant Aug. 13, 2018. The close of the California legislative session brings a flurry of parties and after-work events, which have been the scene of some sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced after the #MeToo reckoning hit the California capitol last fall. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo