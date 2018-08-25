Russian opposition leader Navalny detained, hurt in Moscow

FILE - In this Tuesday, May. 15, 2018 file photo, Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at court after his arrest during a recent protest in Moscow, Russia. Navalny was detained Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 outside his home in Moscow ahead of planned nationwide anti-government protest rallies, and his spokeswoman said he was then taken to a hospital with a suspected broken finger. Pavel Golovkin, File AP Photo