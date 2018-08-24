Elderly Koreans shut out of family reunions use backchannels

In this Aug. 22, 2018, photo, Kim Kyung-jae, 86, speaks in front of letters sent from his North Korean sister during an interview at his office in Seoul, South Korea. Kim is one of a dwindling number of elderly South Koreans who, frustrated with North Korea’s reluctance to allow more frequent reunions and by the small chance that they’ll be selected before they die, found unofficial networks to communicate with their North Korean relatives. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo