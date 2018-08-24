Dutch premier distances govt from anti-Islam cartoon contest

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 file photo, Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders addresses the media at the Belgian federal parliament in Brussels. The Dutch prime minister has distanced his government from a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest being organized later this year by anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 that Wilders “is not a member of the government. The competition is not a government initiative.” Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file AP Photo