Ohio state senator retains GOP hold on open US House seat

Brad Sinnott, center, and Doug Priesse, both Republican members of the bipartisan Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio, examine ballots in an uncalled special congressional election on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, of Zanesville, led Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder, ended the Aug. 7 election separated by less than a percentage point. Julie Carr Smyth AP Photo