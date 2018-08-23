Nicaragua names police chief sanctioned by US over crackdown

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2011 file photo, Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega waves standing next to then National Police Chief Aminta Granera during a celebration, in Managua, Nicaragua. A Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 announcement in the Nicaraguan government’s official Gazette, reported that Francisco Diaz has been named the National Police director replacing Granera, who months earlier left the top police job. Diaz has been sanctioned by the United States for alleged abuses against protesters opposed to Ortega’s government. Esteban Felix, File AP Photo