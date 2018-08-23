Navajos choose from record number of presidential hopefuls

In this photo provided by Dine College, candidates for Navajo Nation president speak at a forum Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2018 at Dine College in Tsaile, Ariz. Navajo voters have a record 18 candidates to choose from in the Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 presidential primary. The top two vote-getters move on to the November general election. Dine College via AP Ed McCombs