Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, shows a Confederate monument honoring Henry Lawson Wyatt at the state Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. A North Carolina historical commission decided Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, that this Confederate monument and two others should remain on the state Capitol grounds with newly added context about slavery, weighing in less than two days after another rebel statue was torn down by protesters at the state’s flagship university. Gerry Broome, File AP Photo