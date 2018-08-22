Israel advances plans for 1,000 West Bank settlement homes

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, Palestinian laborers work at a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem. On Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, the Israeli government confirmed it had advanced plans to build over 1,000 new homes in West Bank settlements. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and an impediment to peace. Israel says the fate of the settlements must be resolved in peace negotiations with the Palestinians. Oded Balilty, File AP Photo