Romania leader’s claim of assassination attempt debated

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, head of the Social Democrat Party Liviu Dragnea speaks to the media after exit polls were announced in the parliamentary elections in Bucharest, Romania. Claims by the leader of Romania’s ruling party that he was the target of a failed assassination attempt have sparked wide debate in the country after Liviu Dragnea told a television station late Tuesday, Aug. 21, that 4 foreigners had come to Bucharest for the April 2017 assignment, but had been thwarted. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo