Opening door to migrants, some Italians defy government line

In this photo taken on Sunday, July 15, 2018, asylum seeker from Mali, Moriba Mamadou Diarra, 18, shares a light moment with Barbara Di Clemente, 79-year-old Italian grandmother, at a sports centre near their home, in Rome. Di Clemente has been hosting Diarra in her home for a few months now, through a program called “Refugees Welcome” where Italian families can apply to open their homes and host young refugees in need. Simone Somekh AP Photo