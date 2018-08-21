Plan to close polling places in black county draws backlash

File-This combination of May 20, 2018, file photos shows Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, left, and Brian Kemp in Atlanta. A predominantly black county in rural Georgia is facing a nationwide backlash over plans to close about 75 percent of its voting locations ahead of the November election. County officials say the locations are inaccessible to those with disabilities. Critics say the closures will disenfranchise black voters ahead of an election in which a black candidate, Abrams, is running for governor for the first time. John Amis, File AP Photos