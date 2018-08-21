Utah man charged with killing city worker over yard cleanup

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, an Honor Guard folds the U.S. flag during flag presentation at the funeral services for Jill Robinson, in West Valley City, Utah. Prosecutors say Kevin W. Billings, a Utah man called city worker Robinson to his house, then shot her in the head and set her body on fire after she mailed him notice to clean up his yard. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo