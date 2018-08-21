West Virginia House speaker resigns to run for Supreme Court

File-This Aug. 20, 2011, file photo shows then House Minority Leader Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, advocating for single-member districts for all 100 seats in West Virginia’s House of Delegates, during a debate in Charleston, W. Va. Armstead, West Virginia’s Republican House speaker resigned Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, to run for a vacancy on the state Supreme Court, fueling accusations by Democrats that the unprecedented move to impeach state Supreme Court justices represents a power grab by GOP lawmakers. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Kenny Kemp