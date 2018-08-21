UK apologizes to deported, detained residents from Caribbean

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, May 1, 2018, Britain’s newly appointed Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. The British government has apologized to 18 long-term U.K. residents from the Caribbean who were deported or detained because they could not produce documents to prove their right to live in the country, with Home Secretary Javid saying their treatment was “completely unacceptable,” and has issued a personal apology, Tuesday Aug. 21, 2018. Matt Dunham, FILE AP Photo