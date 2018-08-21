Trump looks to Brennan for a foil in Russia probe spat

FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo former CIA Director John Brennan testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Intelligence Committee Russia Investigation Task Force. Brennan says he is considering taking legal action to try to prevent President Donald Trump from stripping other current and former officials’ security clearances. Brennan said Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he’s been contacted by a number of lawyers about the basis of a potential complaint. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo