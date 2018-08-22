Barrasso, Gordon wins primary races in Wyoming

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2014, file photo, Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon sits in his office in the State Capitol in Cheyenne, Wyo. Gordon is among those seeking the Republican nomination to succeed Gov. Matt Mead. The winner in the Republican primary on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, will likely meet Democratic former state Rep. Mary Throne, of Cheyenne, in November. Throne faces three little-known opponents in the Democratic primary. Ben Neary, File AP Photo