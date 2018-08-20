Old-time union boss returns triumphant in Mexico

Elba Esther Gordillo, one of Mexico’s powerful old-time union bosses, speaks during a news conference regarding the court ruling freeing her of criminal charges, in Mexico City, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. The flamboyant former leader of Mexico’s powerful teachers union was arrested in 2013 on corruption and money laundering charges that were dismissed this month. Her fall allowed President Enrique Pena Nieto to push through a reform requiring teacher testing. Marco Ugarte AP Photo