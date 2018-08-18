Movement encourages Argentines to quit Catholic church

A seller offers handkerchiefs reading in Spanish “Church and state- Separate issues” in Buenos Aires, Argentina Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. People formed lines on Saturday as part of a nationwide movement in the homeland of Pope Francis to file forms with their name and signature to renounce their religious affiliation, after a bill to legalize elective abortions in the first 14 months of pregnancy was finally rejected by Senators in recent weeks. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo