Republican insurgent gives Wyoming senate incumbent a fight

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., right speaks with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dave Dodson, a political newcomer and businessman little known in Wyoming, has made a bold Republican primary bid to tap anger over Barrasso’s corporate donations and Washington ties. Jacquelyn Martin, file AP Photo