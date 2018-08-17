Is the ever-weird Florida man becoming Florida politician?

In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 file photo, Melissa Howard who is running for the District 73 State House seat being vacated by state Rep. Joe Gruters meets with voters during a “meet the candidates” event at Gold Coast Eagle Distriburing in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Howard, a Republican candidate for the Florida Legislature who falsely claimed she had a college degree and posted a purported copy of her diploma online dropped out of her race. Florida’s penchant for the weird and strange is so prevalent it’s created a cottage industry of chroniclers and followers. But like a contagion, a string of bizarre incidents make it appear that this trend is spreading like a swamp fever to the politicians who represent the state’s nearly 21 million residents. Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP, File Phil Diederich