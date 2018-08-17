Lawyers: Discharged Army specialist granted US citizenship

Yea Ji Sea, a former U.S. Army specialist who was born in South Korea, talks with reporters after a federal court hearing in Los Angeles Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Sea filed a lawsuit in July, 2018, demanding a response to her citizenship application after the military moved to discharge her. She has since been discharged. U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald says the government will have to rule on Sea’s application by Sept. 5 or explain the delay to the court. (AP Photo/Ariel Tu) Ariel Tu AP