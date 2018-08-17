Judge told to consider protections for Montana grayling fish

FILE - In this June 27, 2005, file photo, an Arctic grayling is shown in Emerald Lake in Bozeman, Mont. A federal appeals court says U.S. wildlife officials did not consider all environmental factors when it decided against designating a Montana fish as a threatened or endangered species. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, sent a lawsuit seeking federal protections for the Arctic grayling back to a lower court for further consideration. Bozeman Daily Chronicle via AP, File Ben Pierce