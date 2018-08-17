Lawyers will seek to shift blame for warehouse fire at trial

FILE - This combination of June 2017 file booking photos provided by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. A Northern California district attorney has told a judge she will no longer consider plea deals for Harris and Almena, charged in a 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people attending an unlicensed concert. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, a day before the two men are scheduled to return to court. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP