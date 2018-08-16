Argentina offers reward in graft case linked to Fernandez

Former President Cristina Fernandez leaves a court hearing after presenting a brief in which she claims that she is wrongly accused in an investigation of alleged corruption, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. Fernandez was called to the court as part of a corruption probe sparked by the recent release of an investigation on illicit dealings during the governments of the ex-president and her late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Natacha Pisarenko AP