The Latest: Brother details seconds before teen’s killing

FILE - In this May 6, 2017 file photo, mourners hold the commemorative program as they emerge from the funeral service for 15-year-old, Jordan Edwards, at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church in Mesquite, Texas. Attorneys for the white former Texas police officer, Roy Oliver, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of the black teenager have requested an emergency stay to delay his trial, which is scheduled to begin Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. The fired Balch Springs officer Oliver was charged after opening fire last year into a moving car filled with five black teenagers, killing Edwards. The Dallas Morning News via AP, File Louis DeLuca