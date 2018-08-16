Myanmar panel probing Rohingya crisis pledges independence

Philippine diplomat Rosario Manalo talks during a press briefing at a hotel in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Government-appointed Rakhine panel tasked to investigate allegations of human rights abuses in Rakhine State has been set up in response to demands from the international community for a proper investigation into last year’s events that saw 700,000 Rohingya Muslims flee Rakhine state for Bangladesh. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo