Under the sea, marine heat waves can wreak havoc on wildlife

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, a Guadalupe fur seal, foreground, passes by as SeaWorld animal rescue team member Heather Ruce feeds a California sea lion at a rescue facility in San Diego, with rescue crews seeing a higher than average amount of stranded sea lions. Marine biologists nicknamed a patch of persistent high temperatures in the Pacific Ocean between 2013 and 2016 “the Blob.” During that period, decreased phytoplankton production led to a “lack of food for many species,” from fish to marine mammals. Gregory Bull AP Photo